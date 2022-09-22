iOS 16 Apple update adds new diverse and ethnic features

Apple is back again with another update, but this time with more diverse and ethnic features for every iPhone user. Before Sept. 7, users began to receive news that an update was on the way. Many also experienced that their iPhone devices began to move somewhat slower.

You can always tell when a new update or iPhone about to come out, phones start tripping. Mine moving slow and glitching. — 🅱️ran™ 🤘🏾 (@iamBRAN_3) June 10, 2022

Soon as I updated to iPhone 16 update my phone been moving slow — ZA’PAC ZHAKUR 🇭🇹 (@WHYYOUSOUGLY) September 15, 2022

Although this has been denied by Apple, some iPhone customers believe that the slowing of devices is a tactic to make people update their phones or even purchase the newest iPhone, which was released on Sept. 16.

The iPhone 14 which also includes the iOS 16 update will provide several long-awaited updates with a little something for everyone. As far as the memojis, iPhone users can expect more sticker poses, contact stickers, and also more hairstyles, headwear, and features such as nose and lip colors to suit more ethnic audiences.

The most shocking update happened to be the hair bonnet feature catering to the Black community. As this seems like a nice gesture, iPhone users are still waiting for the Black family emoji.

Other surprising features from the update will include editing text messages and undoing send for up to two minutes, adding a call hang-up feature where you can verbally tell Siri to hang up the call, and even recovering deleted messages.

Many took to social media to share their opinions.

Which Black Apple employee submitted the bonnet as a new Memoji headpiece??? We see you and appreciate you lol #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/GCqfkkkhE3 — Dr. Corrine, LPC (@Doctor_Corrine) September 13, 2022

I’m so hype apple gave us a bonnet option for our Memoji pic.twitter.com/bKw0hM3751 — Riski Da (homoflexible) Living Legend👑 (@itsmeroyal1) September 21, 2022

The fact that Black people are PROUD of the Bonnet Memoji has me in a chokehold 🥴… — Deja’ Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RealDejaSwinton) September 21, 2022