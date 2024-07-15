Allyson Felix champions Black maternal health with $20M grant

Olympic track star and advocate for Black maternal health Allyson Felix has been awarded a significant $20 million grant by Melinda Gates as part of a $1 billion initiative to empower women and girls globally. This grant recognizes Felix’s unwavering commitment to improving maternal health outcomes for Black women in the United States.

Addressing critical health disparities

The grant provided by Gates is designed to address the alarming maternal mortality rates disproportionately affecting Black and Native American mothers. It also focuses on the erosion of reproductive rights in several states and the absence of a national policy for paid family leave. Felix’s advocacy is informed by her personal experiences and professional platform, leveraging her visibility to effect substantial change.

Innovative support for athlete mothers

In addition to her advocacy, Felix has partnered with Pampers to establish the first-ever Olympic Village nursery, set to debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This initiative aims to support competing mothers by providing a nurturing space for their infants, ensuring that athlete mothers receive the support they need during the games.

Empowering women through strategic partnerships

Felix’s efforts extend beyond the Olympic Village. She has previously collaborated with Pampers to secure a $250,000 commitment to the National Birth Equity Collaborative, addressing systemic changes needed for Black maternal health. Her advocacy also includes testifying before Congress to highlight racial disparities in maternal care, drawing from her own challenging experiences during pregnancy.

This grant from Melinda Gates not only honors Felix’s contributions but also amplifies the critical need for focused support for women of color, who are often the most underfunded and overlooked in charitable giving.