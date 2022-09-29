Kanye West’s strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner

For the past year, Ye West has found ways to troll multiple people on social media; Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, and others have felt the wrath of West’s antics.

The most recent person to get West’s attention is Kris Jenner. On Sept. 28, West decided to change his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Jenner.

After many people noticed the profile picture change, West posted his reasoning for doing so. “I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” West said on his Instagram Story. “Let’s change the narrative.”

This is not the first time West has mentioned Jenner on social media this month. In a series of Instagram posts on Sept. 1, West went on a rant about how his kids were going to attend Donda Academy, not Sierra Canyon.

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel,” West said in a post. “Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

It looks like West is trying to make peace with the people around him, he’s just doing it in a way that seems like he’s trolling.