Almost a decade later, Kanye West admits this truth about Sway Calloway (video)

In 2013, Ye West and Sway Calloway had an iconic interview that is still being referenced to this day. West went on the “Sway in the Morning” radio show and asked for support from some of the biggest businesses in the world.

“I’m standing up and I am telling you ‘I’m Warhol,’ ” West said. “I am the most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh. Walt Disney, Nike, Google, who’s going to let me create more, or do you want to marginalize me until I’m out of my moment?”

Calloway then tried to offer some advice to West asking, “Why don’t you empower yourself and do it yourself?”

Apparently, West was not happy with the advice and he shouted, “Sway, you don’t got the answers.”

Almost a decade later, it seems like Calloway was on to something, and West finally agrees. In an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired on Sept. 22, West discussed his breakup with the clothing brand Gap, and how he’s going to release his own apparel.

Q: “So Sway, almost 10 years ago, asked ‘why don’t you [sell the Yeezy brand directly to consumers?] Was he right? Kanye West: “You know what? I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer.” https://t.co/KLC5GdaG1O pic.twitter.com/Dldbi4uJ9z — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 22, 2022

The reporter reminded West of the advice Calloway gave him that day.

“You know what,” West said. “I will go ahead and say Sway had the answer. I know people are going to be like ‘no.’ ”

Later in the interview, West went in-depth about why he severed the partnership with GAP

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at GAP. It’s time for me to make my own thing,” he said.