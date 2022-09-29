NBA YoungBoy, 22, compared to Nick Cannon as he prepares for 9th child

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems like he’s aiming for Nick Cannon’s baby title as he prepares for the birth of his ninth child.

The Louisiana-born emcee, who is best known as NBA YoungBoy, already has eight children with seven different women at the tender age of 22.

YoungBoy alerted his 1 onemillion Instagram fans about the child he has on the way in conjunction with the announcement of his new music video for his song, “Purge Me.”

The IG drop shows a woman’s left hand, rocking what appears to be an engagement ring and rubbing a pregnant belly. The woman has been identified as Jazlyn Mychelle, who is already the mother to another of his children.

Comparatively, Nick Cannon, 41, has announced that he’s awaiting the birth of his 10th child with Brittney Bell, and the jokes are flying all over social media:

This reminds me of Nick Cannon https://t.co/zqcDWlz1Q2 — Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) September 27, 2022

Nick Cannon has some competition https://t.co/FEsmIW5WLO — your sbwl (@zwotheramabale) September 29, 2022

63% of babies born this year belong to either NBA YoungBoy or Nick Cannon https://t.co/4HSp9AplYB — Oxtail Papi (@OfficialBeeRay) September 29, 2022

in 20 years time half of america gon be descendants of him or nick cannon https://t.co/zYid8I5qOF — B🇸🇸 (@notbeezus) September 29, 2022