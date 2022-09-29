Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

NBA YoungBoy, 22, compared to Nick Cannon as he prepares for 9th child

The Louisiana rapper already has 8 children with 7 women at the age of 22
NBA Youngboy (Photo source: Instagram – @nba_youngboy)

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems like he’s aiming for Nick Cannon’s baby title as he prepares for the birth of his ninth child.

The Louisiana-born emcee, who is best known as NBA YoungBoy, already has eight children with seven different women at the tender age of 22.


YoungBoy alerted his 1 onemillion Instagram fans about the child he has on the way in conjunction with the announcement of his new music video for his song, “Purge Me.”

The IG drop shows a woman’s left hand, rocking what appears to be an engagement ring and rubbing a pregnant belly. The woman has been identified as Jazlyn Mychelle, who is already the mother to another of his children.


Comparatively, Nick Cannon, 41, has announced that he’s awaiting the birth of his 10th child with Brittney Bell, and the jokes are flying all over social media:

Read more about:

Also read

Kanye West
Music
Kanye West's strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner
LW_pic2
Music
The National Museum of African American Music honors Lil Wayne on 40th birthday
IMG_2668
Music
Kodak Black pays rent for nearly 30 families facing eviction
Rich Homie Quan
Music
Rich Homie Quan celebrates 10th anniversary of debut mixtape 'Still Goin In'
diddy_featured_bang
Music
Diddy being sued by woman claiming to be Kim Porter's niece
LilNasX
Music
Lil Nas X making superstar moves with extravagant Montero tour

Watch this video

What's new

Kanye West
Kanye West's strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner
Actor Malik Yoba and hip-hop artist Styles P share a laugh in Brooklyn (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Rapper Styles P discusses health and wealth disparities in Black community
Actor Seth Gilliam recalls a request from President Barack Obama (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
'The Wire' actor says Barack Obama requested show memorabilia for White House