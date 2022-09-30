‘The Equalizer’ star Tory Kittles shares what viewers can expect in season 3

Tory Kittles plays the character Detective Dante Marcus in the CW show “The Equalizer.” Kittles spoke with rolling out about what viewers should expect in season three, working with Queen Latifah, and his thoughts on the development of the show.

What should people expect from your character in season three?

There’s a lot going on this season with the abduction of Robin. The walls are coming down, and all of the key players are going to finally converge as they try to save her. There’ll be some crossovers between characters that you’ve never seen before. Dante starts to put two and two together when it comes to who’s actually in Robin’s family, and I think we’re going to explore a lot more of his own personal life. I’m looking forward to seeing the possibility of Dante’s father again, how he will fit into Dante’s life, and what that means for three different generations of Black men being together. I think from his evolution from last season, we’re still carrying the trauma of his own abduction, and the PTSD that he’s carrying from that episode. I think his character arc this season is going to be very exciting.

What are your thoughts on the development of the show?

I feel like we’ll be here for a long time, and I’m not saying that in an arrogant way. When I first got the email that the project was happening and I saw that Queen Latifah was attached to it, I immediately wanted in on it. I’ve worked with her before and we have such a great working relationship. Before I even read the pilot for “The Equalizer,” I thought that I wanted to do it. Then when I read it, the writing was just great. I felt like the world was so rich, and it was a different take on “The Equalizer” character. The fact that Queen Latifah was playing the character was very exciting to me, and how they positioned Dante within the story. I did feel like we would be here and I feel like we’ll be here for a long time. I want to be here for a long time. I think it’s a great show. I love the way the people are really responding to it. This is the first thing I’ve ever done where across the board, everyone in my family watches the show. It’s must-see TV, so it’s exciting to be a part of something like that.