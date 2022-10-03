David Manuel and Dedrick Thomas discuss fashion’s impact on culture

Search
Fulton County Arts & Culture director David Manuel partners with Dedrick Thomas (House of Hideoki) to discuss FACE 2022, 40 days of fashion, art and culture in Fulton County. Dedrick and Manuel speak about impact of fashion on today’s culture.

