Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair

Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavy weights like Steve Harvey, Samuel Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens just to name a few, it’s no surprise that Dedrick has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.

“My style came from my mother and grandmother, but really my entire family. They taught me early on that image was everything. Looking at how my grandmother and my great-grandmother would dress in fedoras and fur coats inspired me. It taught me that image is one of the most important keys to success,” he explains. His signature approach to men’s clothing has made him a go-to resource for men looking for an upscale look. Thomas’s all-star roster is filled with big personalities who require close attention to detail as he outfits them from streetwear to suits, which is why he insists his line is more about lifestyle than individual pieces.

Walking into his showroom nestled in one of Atlanta’s most affluent zip codes, Maison de Hideoki ala the House of Hideoki is an escape from the hustle and bustle to a hideaway that feels more like an experience in San Tropez or House of Chanel. “We’ve been blessed to have a lot of great people to have come through these doors. It’s a cross-pollination of fashion, art, and interior. We wanted to create a space that really defined the lifestyle, so the furniture is draped in all the materials we use to make our suits.”

Thomas builds relationships with his clientele that allows him to tap into their personal sense of style and offer options that define their brand and move them closer to their career goals. He enjoys opportunities to connect with young people and to expose and educate them on the possibilities. “I learned from one of my clients that education and exposure are key in young people believing in themselves. Our partnership with HBCU’s is all about helping our young people see [that] their possibilities are endless.”

Hear the entire conversation with Dedrick Thomas here: