T.I. enraged the Falcons used outsider for team ad (video)

Sports
T.I. (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Music impresario T.I. was perplexed as to why the Atlanta Falcons used a non-Atlanta artist to perform their team anthem “Rise Up” for the 2022 season.

The theme song was performed by former “Power” star Rotimi who spits out: “Red, black, and white, yeah/ We gone rise up/ ATL that city, we go higher.”


Some prominent Falcons fans, including Grand Hustle boss Tip, were flummoxed as to why the New York actor and rapper was used instead of an artist who was born and raised or lives in the Atlanta area. 

The 41-year-old “Whatever You Like” emcee made his disdain unequivocally clear during a 10-minute rant on Sunday, Sept. 11. 


“Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons listen, who in the f— did you call, bro? Who did you call?” he asked. T.I. continued saying, “I ain’t got no problem with Rotimi. Rotimi is a good cat, man. I f— with Rotimi. He a brother, he’s an ally. He’s a brother and we f— with him.” 

Tip then riddled off the names of prominent Georgia artists who would have been happy to perform the “Rise Up” theme.

“Who did you call? I know Quavo would’ve did it. I know 2 Chainz would’ve did it. I know Killer Mike would’ve did it. I mean, I would’ve did it. I know Jeezy would’ve did it. N—-, bruh, who approved that? Who’s sitting in these meetings?”

T.I. expressed concern that the slight won’t create acrimony between the urban fan base and the pro football team. 

“Bruh, I just hate to see it. I hate to see it ‘cause now you starting the season off with automatic animosity between you and the fans. Why? Why? Why create such a wedge for yourself?”

Tip was far from the only person who noticed the alleged spurning of ATL artists and spoke on it.

