Ice Cube explains why new ‘Friday’ sequel hasn’t been released

Ice Cube had an instant classic movie when Friday was released in 1995. He then followed that up with Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002, and to this day all three films are still being played on television.

It felt only right to make a fourth movie, but Cube said that it’s been rejected not just once, but twice. In an interview on “Drink Champs,” Cube opened up about Warner Bros. and the rejection.

“I’m trying to get it out of Warner Bros., they don’t believe in the culture,” Cube said. “I had two scripts. I wrote one, it was the s—. They was like, “Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, because Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal.”

Cube went on to compare the franchise to other movies involving jail, and how he came up with the second script.

“After they rejected it they had all these f—— movies about going to jail, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and Get Hard,” Cube said. “So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about the youngsters in the ‘hood having beef with the OGs in the hood, and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wild.”

Apparently, that wasn’t good enough for Warner Bros. either.

“They tripped on it man, they f—– around, and then John Witherspoon passed,” Cube said. “Then Deebo passed. They just f—-ed it up.”

Fans of the movies would probably love to see a fourth installment, but apparently, some people don’t see the vision.