Antonio Brown sued for using Lil Wayne’s name to trick music label

Former NFL player and aspiring rapper Antonio Brown is being sued for trying to rip off a Florida music label for more than $500,000.

According to the lawsuit, Secure the Bag Entertainment owner Ryan Kane recruited Brown and gave the rapper a $150,000 advance to sign to his label. Both sides were set to shoot a music video for a song that Brown did with Lil Wayne, but things did not go as planned. According to Kane, Brown said Lil Wayne wanted to be paid $250,000 in cash, and he wanted to receive the money directly from Brown only. Kane wrote Brown a check, but later had reservations and stopped the payment.

Kane then spoke with reps for Wayne, and they confirmed they never asked Brown for money and that Wayne only expected to be paid $150,000. The suit claims that Brown tried to pocket the remaining $100,000 for himself.

The suit also includes accusations of Brown trying to trick STB out of $178,000 by submitting fraudulent expenses and another incident where Kane accused Brown of selling him a fake Richard Millie watch for $160,000.

Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he recently posted a photo on Instagram of Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, even after the quarterback helped him over the past few years. Brown was also seen swimming naked in a pool and exposing himself in a woman’s face at the Armani Hotel in Dubai.