Antonio Brown taunts former friend Tom Brady with photo of his wife

Troubled NFL free agent Antonio Brown appeared to troll former friend Tom Brady by posting a photo of his wife, Gisele Bündchen, even after Brady advocated passionately in the past for the wide receiver.

Brady put his reputation on the line to bring Brown to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when no other franchise would touch AB after he committed multiple infractions with a number of previous teams.

The gamble paid off in the short term as the two won a Super Bowl in February 2021. However, Brown’s bizarre behavior got him kicked off the team the following season.

Brown has since turned against Brady with a subtle swipe when the legendary quarterback took time off during training camp in the summer to attend to family matters.

“Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol,” Brown tweeted at the time. “Now u see the difference. Put that s— on.”

Brown did not provide meaning behind the phrase “put that s— on.” But another NFL legend, Shannon Sharpe, called Brown a “clown” for taking a personal low blow at Brady.

You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker. pic.twitter.com/vtGfMFghy2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 3, 2022

It is not coincidental that Brown has aligned himself with Ye West, who just dropped an inflammatory statement on his Instagram account where he calls the Black Lives Matter movement a “scam.”