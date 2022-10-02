Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has added to his kooky reputation after he exposed himself to women on several occasions in a pool in Dubai.

A video was leaked to the New York Post showing Brown, 34, swimming naked in a pool and exposing his bare backside in a woman’s face at the Armani Hotel in the wealthy Middle Eastern nation.

Brown then exposed his manhood and pointed it in the direction of the woman, asking her, “You want it?”

The video also shows Brown wrapping a scarf around the woman’s head, which she snatched off before he picked her up and slammed her into the water as if he were spiking a football.

The woman, who initially laughed off Brown mooning her, quickly retreated to the other side of the pool after he dunked her in the water

Brown was reportedly asked to leave the hotel shortly thereafter by the staff, an employee shared with the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

This is sexual assault. And every man watching & egging it on is complicit. My gosh. Antonio Brown is a danger to society. He puts his butt in her face twice. He wraps a scarf around her head & shoved her under water. He’s naked and grabs her from behind then flashes his junk. pic.twitter.com/bC6ANkgkaU — Top-Of-Mind Rocky 🇺🇸 (@wavechaser2024) October 1, 2022

After the videos went viral and Brown was pummeled on social media, Brown ranted about alleged “disinformation” and attempted to divert attention from the filmed footage of his naked antics.

It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs. — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the notorious ex-NFL bad boy’s behavior.