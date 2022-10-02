Search
Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)

The former NFL wide receiver has a reputation for bizarre behavior.
Antonio Brown. Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has added to his kooky reputation after he exposed himself to women on several occasions in a pool in Dubai.

A video was leaked to the New York Post showing Brown, 34, swimming naked in a pool and exposing his bare backside in a woman’s face at the Armani Hotel in the wealthy Middle Eastern nation.


Brown then exposed his manhood and pointed it in the direction of the woman, asking her, “You want it?”

The video also shows Brown wrapping a scarf around the woman’s head, which she snatched off before he picked her up and slammed her into the water as if he were spiking a football.


The woman, who initially laughed off Brown mooning her, quickly retreated to the other side of the pool after he dunked her in the water

Brown was reportedly asked to leave the hotel shortly thereafter by the staff, an employee shared with the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

After the videos went viral and Brown was pummeled on social media, Brown ranted about alleged “disinformation” and attempted to divert attention from the filmed footage of his naked antics.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the notorious ex-NFL bad boy’s behavior.

