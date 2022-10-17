DJ Vito helps set the tone at Toyota event

Toyota officially announced that it will be giving away a $10,000 grant to a non-profit organization in the next few months. At Toyota’s Nudge Into Greatness dinner, it was explained that the nomination form was live and a 60-second video was required for submission.

DJ Vito helped to set the tone at the dinner by adding some Atlanta flavor to his DJ mix. Originally from Chicago, Vito is a member of Coalition DJs and The Rotation Movement based in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also one of the hosts of The Cook Up ATL show on Live Hip Hop Daily.

Vito briefly sat down with rolling out to tell us more about what accountability means to him, and which non-profit organization he would nominate to help nudge them forward.

As of now, anyone can nominate a non-profit for the grant, but starting November 1st there will also be a voting period before they choose the official recipient of the Toyota Need A Nudge grant.

What are you doing in the community to nudge it forward?

I think I’m holding myself accountable for everything I said I would do. Not only that, but I also hold my counterparts and constituents accountable for not doing what they said they would do, and vice versa. I think when everyone holds themselves accountable, we will move forward as a culture.

If you could nominate any organization for a $10,000 grant from Toyota, who would it be?

I like the organization Tyme to Thrive, by my homie Aaliyah Strong. She has a non-profit that she started when her boyfriend got killed. I think she would be amazing out here. To come out here and not only connect with the people who are here, but to just let everyone know her story. I know she would let [people] know that when you have a situation that can put you down, cause you to fall, or grieve for a while; you can still pick yourself up and be productive.