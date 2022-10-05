DJ Cassidy delivers the grand finale of ‘Pass The Mic’

For the last two years celebrity DJ Cassidy has brought back some of the greatest legends to sing or perform their iconic songs virtually for fans to enjoy.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a lockdown worldwide which left people stuck in their homes for months. Even when it was considered safe to go back outside, most people did not feel comfortable attending concerts, clubs, or even restaurants. This resulted in people finding entertainment through virtually streamed shows, such as “Pass The Mic.”

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards weekend marked the end of an unprecedented era that impacted many music lovers. DJ Cassidy had a multitude of artists perform their songs live ranging from as far back as the 1970s to as recent as the early 2000s. For the finale he is paying homage to hip-hop by featuring artists such as Method Man, Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Rolling out caught up with Cassidy to hear his thoughts on the finale of “Pass The Mic.”

How is it going to feel signing off with the show that kept us going during the pandemic?

I’m excited because it’s the end of chapter one but the beginning of chapter two, three, four, and five. Tonight marks the culmination and the grand finale of Pass The Mic. Two years, ten episodes, 220 iconic artists, 166 iconic records, and tonight I’m passing the mic to twenty hip-hop superstars. The most epic hip-hop celebration you will ever witness.