Herschel Walker skips last debate before early voting begins in Georgia

He didn’t show up. Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the Georgia Senate seat, was a no-show to the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on Oct. 16, the final debate before early voting in Georgia. Walker was represented by an empty podium, while his Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock and Independent candidate Chase Oliver appeared in person.

“Mr. Walker has declined to participate and is represented by an empty podium,” WSB radio host Scott Slade, the moderator, said.

Walker’s absence was brought up throughout the debate, including from Warnock in his opening address.

“I want to thank the Atlanta Press Club for organizing this event,” Warnock said. “I think it’s important to point out my opponent, Herschel Walker, is not here. I think that’s half of being a senator – showing up.”

Warnock didn’t let Walker’s absence stop him from pointing out the candidate’s flaws.

“I’m not going to be distracted about what Herschel Walker says about me, he doesn’t tell the truth about himself,” Warnock said. “He said he graduated from college, he didn’t. He said he was valedictorian, he wasn’t. He said he started a business that didn’t even exist.”

Then, Warnock brought up the most viral moment of his debate against Walker on Oct. 14. Warnock brought up how Walker once mentioned he worked with law enforcement when he didn’t. Walker responded by pulling out a badge and doubling down on his claim. The badge was a prop Walker wasn’t allowed to use in the debate. Walker spent 15 years in Cobb County, Georgia, as an honorary deputy sheriff, during which time he discussed with deputies how to handle mental health situations, according to Erick Erickson.

The clip went viral and was even mentioned on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Walker pulled out a prop badge and said, ‘I am working with many police officers,'” “SNL” co-anchor Colin Jost said, “which is yet another sign Herschel Walker has brain problems.'”

Warnock brought up the moment in the Oct. 16 debate.

“The other night, when I said he pretended to be a police officer, he presented a badge, as if that were proof that he really is a police officer,” Warnock said. “Now he wants us to think he’s a senator. I think the people of Georgia are wise and discerning. They know at the end of the day that I work for them.”

Warnock also brought up Walker’s accused violent past, where his ex-wife accused him of putting a gun to her head. At the Oct. 14 debate, Walker’s response to the claims was he was dealing with mental health issues and has sought help since. Warnock’s campaign team has brought up the accusations in commercials, and the Walker campaign responded with police camera footage of Warnock’s ex-wife tearfully accusing Warnock of attempting to run her over in his car.

Early voting in Georgia goes from Oct. 17-Nov. 4 in certain polling locations. Election day is on Nov. 8.