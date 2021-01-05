Boosie chooses Georgia Senate runoff to vote for 1st time

Baton Rouge, LA rapper Boosie is exercising his constitutional rights and voted for the first time in his life. Now a Georgia resident, the “Wipe Me Down” hit-maker posted the video on Instagram, starting out harmonizing, “I’m looking for a change, I’m looking for a change.”

Riding up to the precinct in his motorized wheelchair, the 38-year-old also revealed, “If I’m voting, everybody needs to vote. I been watching that run-off and I’m fitting to vote. That man fitting to change some s—t. I’m voting for Warnock.”

Today is the last day to vote in the Senate runoff, as Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff square off against Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The winners will determine who controls the Senate. President-elect Joe Biden and the Democrats will have less pushback if Warnock and Ossoff are elected.

In related news, Boosie is starting to walk again after being shot in November. Boosie was in Dallas holding a vigil for Dallas rapper MO3, who was gunned down days before on the interstate. MO3 was signed to Boosie’s label Bad Azz.

In the clip, Boosie discusses the past few months of physical therapy and the pain he’s endured. With his son Tootie standing by his side, a proud Boosie hobbled along, saying, “I ain’t walked in two months. I’m fitting to try my first walk on Live. Man that little walk got me tired already, man. I gotta get my training, I’m out of shape. It’s because I’ve been sitting up for two months in that bed, I’m out of shape…that s–t got me feeling like I ran in front of police.”

Boosie further explained some of his struggles, adding, “They put me on the bike this week in physical therapy. It left me with tears in my eyes the other day.”

Boosie has been giving follow-ups of his recovery through social media and has even joked about performing in a wheelchair. Check out Boosie taking his first steps since the shooting below and speaking on his voting experience.