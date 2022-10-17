Kandi Burruss explains why conflict with Xscape hits different than with ‘RHOA’

Kandi Burruss sits down for a cover conversation for our special edition honoring Sisters with Superpowers. She talks about her many businesses, why collaboration is always better than competition and why it’s harder dealing with Xscape conflict than with the “RHOA” cast.

