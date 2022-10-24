Kanye West says that Jamie Foxx stole this idea from him

Ye West has been saying a lot of off-the-wall things lately, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. In the latest of West’s insane comments, he says that a popular movie was his idea, but it was stolen.

Speaking on Piers Morgan “Uncensored,” West claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained. Tarantino was the director of the movie, and Foxx played the lead role.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery, where actually, him and Jamie got the idea from me,” West said. “The idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,’ and then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

West and Foxx have collaborated on numerous songs, including the 2003 single “Slow Jamz.”

Despite Ye’s accusation, it appears he may still have love for Fozz because earlier in the month the rapper asked in a now-deleted Instagram “Who should play me in a Ye movie?”

West ended up answering his own question in the same post, saying “My pick is Jamie Foxx. One of the greatest geniuses.”