The Lakers couldn’t find answers from within, so they brought in this actor

The Los Angeles Lakers need help.

To start the season, the team is 0-4 and still trying to find consistency on offense and defense. Russell Westbrook is rumored to be in trade negotiations and every time Anthony Davis falls, people hold their breath while LeBron James is on a mission to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Sometimes when you face adversity, you may need to take advice from someone who has been in the same situation. On Oct. 26, the Lakers announced that Will Smith came to visit the team for an annual conference where celebrities speak to offer inspiration.

According to the Lakers, the actor spoke about strength through togetherness and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge.

Smith has been through his own battles this year since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year as it came with many consequences that he seems to finally be overcoming.

Smith shared a picture of him and team with the caption saying, “Gave a sneak peek of #Emancipation to the @lakers and had a GREAT convo about the film for their Genius Series… big thanx to everyone who came thru!!”

According to Smith, he’ll be stopping by to talk with the Philadephia 76ers next, another team that had high expectations coming into the season, but is not living up to the hype.