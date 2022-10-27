Tory Lanez placed on house arrest as he awaits trial in assault case

Tory Lanez has to stay cooped up inside the house until his trial for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion begins.

On Oct. 26, a judge placed Lanez under house arrest until the trial begins, and it’s because of an incident in which he allegedly assaulted August Alsina at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour in September 2022.

On Sept. 18, Alsina said that Lanez assaulted him after he refused to shake his hand, and posted pictures of the aftermath of the attack.

Footage also surfaced of the interaction between both artists, which showed Alsina walking past Lanez. Later in the video, Lanez is seen walking aggressively toward the area where Alsina went, but no physical interaction was shown.

Footage of August Alsina disrespecting Tory Lanez right before he knocked him out 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/bFEW2PRuzG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 19, 2022

The rapper will be under house arrest until Nov. 28, which is the start of the trial. According to prosecutors, Lanez violated the conditions of his bail in the Megan case and still poses a serious threat to public safety. TMZ spoke with Lanez after his hearing, and he said that the ruling was a perfect example of how the criminal justice system treats Black men.