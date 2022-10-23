Tasha K tries to get Nicki Minaj to shade Megan Thee Stallion (video)

Fresh off losing a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit to Cardi B, professional provocateur Tasha K got back to her antagonistic ways by trying to bait Nicki Minaj into throwing shade at fellow rap queen Megan Thee Stallion.

As soon as Minaj joined Tasha on Instagram live over the weekend, Tasha began spilling the alleged tea on Megan. According to Tasha, Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert had to sell their home that they rented to Megan after the “WAP” rapper and her crew caused a lot of damage to it.

MESSY! Tasha K and Nicki Minaj were discussing Megan Thee Stallion on IG live just now. pic.twitter.com/sOsrzQqfOI — Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGamee) October 22, 2022

An obviously befuddled Minaj looked around wildly to convey her confusion on the topic as well as wonder why Tasha was telling her this about someone else’s business.

Tasha decided to elaborate on the tea.

“Teyana Taylor sold the house that she rented to Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, we’re going to say ‘allegedly,’ in case some details are wrong. However, that is the same house Teyana had to beg for money from Megan because the house got vandalized [by] her people,” Tasha explained.

After a pregnant pause and awkward glances, Minaj said, “Am I confused? Is everybody else confused?” she asked, trying to understand what Tasha was talking about.

Taking the hint, Tasha quickly moved on to another topic.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion got wind of Tasha’s shenanigans and offered her fans a cryptic and simple response:

Weird 🙄 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 22, 2022

Fans quickly weighed in on the matter and plastered Tasha for continuously being a trifling troll.

I want these artists to stay away from messy bloggers . I cannot stand Tasha K . Nicki Minaj got on live discussing business & enjoying her fans & U get up there being messy on that big of a platform in the midst of your own legal troubles ? & U worried about Meg? Girrrrl😟 — FemceeTalk_ (@FemceeTalk_) October 22, 2022

Tasha K is damn near already on the run from a garnished account and still hasn’t learned to hush 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SydKMXAegp — LINDSEY 👩🏿‍💻 🕯 | UX/UI Designer (@LindseyCreated) October 22, 2022

Celebrity blogger Ken Barbie interceded in this matter to inform the public that Tasha K “still hasn’t learned” her lesson of uttering false and defamatory information about celebrities. Currently, Tasha has had her checks garnished and some personal possessions taken because she lost a $4 million defamation lawsuit Cardi B.

Tasha K still hasn’t learned. Tonight she alleged that Megan Thee Stallion owed Teyana Taylor back rent & caused her trouble selling her home after it was vandalized during her stay. We spoke with sources directly connected to the situation that have provided the TRUTH (thread) pic.twitter.com/663s1cU6Zn — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 22, 2022

Meg rented from Teyana for a very short period in 2019 and left very early 2020. Teyana just sold the home nearly a month ago, it is not the same home of Meg’s that was recently burglarized. Tasha also raised false allegations on Meg’s fall out with her former stylist EJ King… — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 22, 2022

Tasha alleged EJ & Megan fell out due to Meg “ruining” Teyana’s home & owing her… Keep in mind, Megan left the home in early 2020, she was still working with EJ way past that & the two actually didn’t stop working together until the Tory incident which took place in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/NzJQDbRd7a — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 22, 2022

Will Megan be the next one to sue Tasha K? Because apparently even after the $4 million wrath of Cardi B.. she still hasn’t learned 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bwcVyzwVgr — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 22, 2022

