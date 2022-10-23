Tasha K tries to get Nicki Minaj to shade Megan Thee Stallion (video)

Tasha insinuated to Nicki Minaj that Megan destroyed the home beloning to Teyana Taylor
Nicki Minaj (Photo credit:  Bang Media)

Fresh off losing a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit to Cardi B, professional provocateur Tasha K got back to her antagonistic ways by trying to bait Nicki Minaj into throwing shade at fellow rap queen Megan Thee Stallion.

As soon as Minaj joined Tasha on Instagram live over the weekend, Tasha began spilling the alleged tea on Megan. According to Tasha, Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert had to sell their home that they rented to Megan after the “WAP” rapper and her crew caused a lot of damage to it.


An obviously befuddled Minaj looked around wildly to convey her confusion on the topic as well as wonder why Tasha was telling her this about someone else’s business.

Tasha decided to elaborate on the tea.


“Teyana Taylor sold the house that she rented to Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, we’re going to say ‘allegedly,’ in case some details are wrong. However, that is the same house Teyana had to beg for money from Megan because the house got vandalized [by] her people,” Tasha explained. 

After a pregnant pause and awkward glances, Minaj said, “Am I confused? Is everybody else confused?” she asked, trying to understand what Tasha was talking about. 

Taking the hint, Tasha quickly moved on to another topic.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion got wind of Tasha’s shenanigans and offered her fans a cryptic and simple response:

Fans quickly weighed in on the matter and plastered Tasha for continuously being a trifling troll.

Celebrity blogger Ken Barbie interceded in this matter to inform the public that Tasha K “still hasn’t learned” her lesson of uttering false and defamatory information about celebrities. Currently, Tasha has had her checks garnished and some personal possessions taken because she lost a $4 million defamation lawsuit Cardi B.

Check out the entire interview below:

