Tory Lanez can’t seem to stay out of trouble

Tory Lanez is back in the headlines after allegedly running into a pregnant woman’s car and taking off. The rapper is being sued by Krisha and Jesse Grullon who claims that he sideswiped their vehicle in Miami in January 2021.

According to legal documents, the Grullons allege that they were exiting a highway and stopped at a red light at the end of the off-ramp. They claimed that Lanez came out of nowhere and struck their car on the rear driver’s side.

The couple claims that Lanez didn’t exit his ride, and instead took off. The woman claims that she was four months pregnant at the time of the incident.

The Grullons want Lanez deposed, and are requesting it be conducted in 2023.

Lanez’ attorney, Andes Brown, says that the couple’s filing is “baseless” and will be laughed out of court.

On top of this, Lanez is already facing a legal case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He’s also recently been accused of allegedly assaulting August Alsina at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour.