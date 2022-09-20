Tory Lanez kicked off tour for allegedly assaulting August Alsina

Tory Lanez may have find himself in more trouble after allegedly assaulting August Alsina at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour.

Alsina said on Instagram on Sept. 18 that Lanez assaulted him after he refused to shake his hand. Since then, footage has surfaced of the interaction between the both artists, which shows Alsina walking past Lanez. Later in the video, Lanez is seen walking aggressively toward the area that Alsina went, but no physical interaction was shown.

Footage of August Alsina disrespecting Tory Lanez right before he knocked him out 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/bFEW2PRuzG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 19, 2022

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, Lanez denied that he attacked Alsina. “Nothing happened, I don’t even know what this kid is talking about,” Lanez said. “I don’t know if he’s doing this for promo. I don’t know what that n—- is talking about.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Sept. 19 that they would be investigating the alleged assault. “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the D.A.’s office said. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Lanez was being referenced as “defendant” by the D.A.’s office in reference to the charges he is facing over the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Rip Micheals, the creator of the tour, told TMZ that he saw the attack, and was asked if Lanez will continue to be a part the show going forward.

“At this point, we have to proceed without him because we want to make sure everybody in that audience has a great time and great feeling,” Micheals said. “There was no fight, [Alsina] was sucker-punched by Tory Lanez. It was more of like an assault type-deal.”