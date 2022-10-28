Why LeBron James says he’s no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan

If it’s one thing we know about LeBron James, it’s that he is a supporter and fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the NBA superstar recently came out and said that he’s moving on to a new team.

On Oct. 27, James and Maverick Carter hopped on Instagram Live for a conversation, which led to them talking about the Cowboys.

“I had to sit down on the Cowboys,” James said. “It’s just things that were going on when guys were kneeling and guys were having the freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a peaceful manner.”

James then continued to shed light on the situation that pushed him away from the team.

“A lot of people in the front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was [sic] like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

In 2o17, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave his players an ultimatum, which was either stand during the anthem or don’t play.

“We cannot in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag,” Jones said in 2017. “We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear.”

James made it clear that he still roots for certain players on the Cowboys, but now he’s “all in” on the Cleveland Browns, his hometown team.