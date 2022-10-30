Boosie blasts Kanye West for apologizing to Jews but not Blacks

Rapper Boosie Badazz is furious that Kanye West buckled under the tremendous public pressure to issue an apology to the Jewish community, but failed to do the same with Blacks.

Recently, Kanye sat down with Jewish podcaster and influencer Lex Fridman to offer his mea culpa to Semites. However, Boosie hammered Ye for not showing any contrition to African Americans whom he has denigrated most frequently.

If you recall, Kanye went on “TMZ” a few years back and said that slave heroine Harriet Tubman did not free anyone and also said that slavery was a choice.

And this past September 2022, Kanye flossed a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during Paris Fashion Week in France. This gesture was seen as a slap in the face to Black people due to the fact that the lives of Caucasians have always mattered in America.

Boosie, therefore, was fired up when he observed Yeezy’s contrition to the Jewish community. He took to his Instagram story to torch Ye for his deafening silence as it pertains to his offenses against his own people.

“This n—- gon’ apologize to the Jewish community, but don’t say s— to the Black community,” Boosie said. “You a clown, dog. You shoulda kept talkin’ ’bout the Black community. Probably, you wouldn’t have heard nothin’ but from Boosie. You want to f— with the Jews. The Jews gon’ have you lookin’ like Delonte West on Skid Row, n—-.”

Listen to Boosie’s thoughts in full below: