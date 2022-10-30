Diddy replaces Kanye on the richest hip-hop stars list

Now that Kanye West has been “beaten to a pulp” because of his anti-Semitic statements and has lost a treasure trove of major partners, he has been supplanted on the list of the richest hip-hop stars for the fiscal year 2022.

Forbes reports that Diddy has replaced Ye on the second place slot, just under Jay-Z who once again is listed as the richest rapper in North America with a worth of about $1.5 billion.

Diddy has earned his second-place finish for 2022 with an empire worth $1 billion due to his accomplishments in music and production as well as his extremely fruitful partnership with the likes of Ciroc Vodka. His other assets include Revolt and DeLeón Tequila which helped Diddy earn approximately $90 million this past year.

Ye admitted in a recent interview, according to the Daily Mail, that he has been “beaten to a pulp” following his much-publicized and repeated rants against Jews. It prompted shoe manufacturer Adidas and many other corporations to cut ties with Yeezy, resulting in a significant shrinkage of his overall wealth from around $2 billion to around $500 million.

All-time great producer Dr. Dre is listed fourth with an overall worth of $400 million, which will go down next year due to his ultra-expensive and messy divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young.