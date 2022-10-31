Diddy gets into heated exchange with ‘Power’ actor while dressed in Joker costume

Diddy had an entertaining Halloween as he ran the streets dressed as Joker from the movie of the same name. But, he may have been too much in character, as he got into an exchange with “Power” actor Michael J. Ferguson during the weekend.

A video clip shows Ferguson calling Diddy a “p—-” which led to the rapper releasing a Joker-type laugh before calling Ferguson a “clown.”

“What’s up, baby? You don’t like me,” Diddy asked Ferguson. “Then motherf—— get to it, n—-. If you don’t like me, you motherf—— fronting. Get to it b—-. Don’t f—— play with me on Halloween. I’m out here with love, n—-.”

Why is Diddy getting into it with 2Bit from Power? I’m lost pic.twitter.com/Vi44jCISZd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 31, 2022

At this point, it doesn’t seem that Ferguson knows it’s Diddy behind the mask, and he continues to go at the actor.

“You f—— p—-, make sure you won’t never talk to me that like,” Diddy said. “We’re having a good time. Why do you want to come at me like that? You got a problem? You really taking over my energy right now. What did I do to you? Do you know who I am?”

After a while, Diddy tells Ferguson it’s “Puff,” and then the two hug it out.

“You’re lucky ’cause I’m really about that,” Diddy said, to which Ferguson responded, “I’m with it, too.”