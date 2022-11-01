Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms

Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!”

When reports of the R&B singer surfaced, Al B. Sure! used social media to thank fans for their encouragement.

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family,” the singer tweeted. “I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!”

Al B. Sure! first shared information about his trips to the hospital in June.

The “Nite and Day” singer also expressed condolences to rapper Takeoff’s family.

“#RIP Young King 👑 Mr. #KirshnikKhariBall professionally know as #TakeOff,” Al B. Sure! tweeted on Nov. 1. “@1YoungTakeoff Condolences to the #BallFamily The #Migos & extended family. We must #StoptheGunViolence.”