Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms

Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes.
“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!”
When reports of the R&B singer surfaced, Al B. Sure! used social media to thank fans for their encouragement.
“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family,” the singer tweeted. “I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!”
Al B. Sure! first shared information about his trips to the hospital in June.
#AlBeez around the 🌎 I'm a #Brawler not a #Fighter. A very humble thank you for your prayers, thoughts and well wishes. I feel it! I'll share more when it's time! Going in now but #iLLBeBack #AlBSure #MountVernonWolves #MtVernon4Life #RumbleOGRumble #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah pic.twitter.com/LHdGiuCFP1
— Al B. Sure! (@OfficialAlBSure) June 1, 2022
The “Nite and Day” singer also expressed condolences to rapper Takeoff’s family.
“#RIP Young King 👑 Mr. #KirshnikKhariBall professionally know as #TakeOff,” Al B. Sure! tweeted on Nov. 1. “@1YoungTakeoff Condolences to the #BallFamily The #Migos & extended family. We must #StoptheGunViolence.”