TakeOff of rap group Migos shot and killed at age 28

TakeOff of the hit rap group Migos was reportedly shot and killed in Houston in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the media has reported.

Hollywood Unlocked and TMZ report that Houston officers were dispatched at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston due to reports that a man had been shot at a private party downtown.

The entertainment publications stated that Quavo and TakeOff were playing dice with a group of people when some kind of argument and altercation broke out. Soon after, someone opened fire and TakeOff was hit at or near the head.

TMZ acquired photos showing a man who has been identified as TakeOff lying in a pool of his own blood as Quavo kneeled over him. There are videos circulating on social media where Quavo can be heard frantically calling for someone to go for help.

TakeOff, who was born in Atlanta under the name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quavo was not injured in the melee.

Two others were reportedly struck in the gunfire and they are being treated at a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Two hours before the eruption of gunfire, both TakeOff and Quavo had posted a selfie and video, respectively, from the bowling alley in downtown Houston.