Quavo fuels rumors about Saweetie and Offset in latest song

Quavo and Takeoff have created their own path in the music indutry as a duo, while Offset has decided to go forward with his solo music career, and fans have wondered for months what may have caused the breakup.

When Quavo was asked about the future of the group during an interview, he said, “We came from a loyal family that’s supposed to work together. And sometimes when s— don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.”

Atlanta rap group Travis Porter claimed in a recent interview that they knew what the breakup was about.

“It was over a b—-,” Ali said.

Strap chimed in saying, “It’s always over a b—-.”

On Quavo and Takeoff’s new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the rapper may have slid in a subtle message on the song “Messy.”

“I said, ‘Caresha please,’ ’cause she too messy. B—- f— my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would have blessed it, now s— got messy,” Quavo raps.

Fans believe that Quavo was dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie, because in September 2022, she was a special guest on the show “Caresha Please” and talked about her relationship with the rapper.

“I thought we was gone [sic] spend the rest of our lives together,” Saweetie said on the show. “With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Many also believe that the “dawg” Quavo was referring to in the rhyme was Offset, which could be linked to why the rap group separated.