Amazon still carrying antisemitic video that Kyrie Irving posted

Despite the tremendous uproar that the movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, has caused after NBA star Kyrie Irving posted it on Twitter, Amazon is still carrying it on their website.

According to “TMZ,” the antisemitic video can still be rented today on Amazon for $10.99 or users can purchase the movie for $48.99.

This is extremely perplexing to people and it has incited calls of supreme hypocrisy because the Brooklyn Nets superstar Irving was subjected to intense castigation for posting the video he got off Amazon. Furthermore, Irving was suspended for at least five games without pay for refusing to adequately apologize for uploading a clip of the movie onto his social media platform.

After Irving was reprimanded and placed into temporary exile from the team, the Brooklyn Nets and Anti-Defamation League petitioned owner and founder Jeff Bezos and leaders at Amazon to remove the movie.

There is no word yet if billionaire business baron Bezos will respond or if Amazon will take the movie off its website.

It is not hyperbole to state that the spectacular Irving’s future in the NBA is in great peril. Some pundits have openly wondered if Irving will be welcomed in the league next year as he has become akin to toxic waste after being labeled a virulent antisemite.