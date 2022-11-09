Drake and 21 Savage being sued by ‘Vogue’ magazine for fake cover

Rap stars Drake and 21 Savage may have scored big on the Billboard charts, but they may also lose big in court.

The parent company to Vogue magazine filed a lawsuit claiming the two renegade rhymers produced mass copies of a fake Vogue cover as part of the promotion of their new collaborative album, Her Loss, without consulting the magazine in advance.

Condé Nast, which owns the iconic Vogue magazine, stated in court that the rappers – Drake, born Aubrey Graham and Savage 21, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – fabricated the campaign by posing on what fans thought was a real Vogue cover, “TMZ reports.” Fans believed that the edition was going to be on newsstands soon. Some media publications even reported on the upcoming issue.

Moreover, Drake and Savage 21 allegedly sent out mass emails and social media posts promoting the cover and reportedly gave a shout-out to the legendary editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for supposedly collaborating with the emcees on the cover.

The lawsuit, therefore, claims Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed [Her Loss] in any way.” After asking, then demanding, multiple times for all promotions using the Vogue brand to be taken down, Condé Nast said it was left with no choice but to seek legal recourse.

Condé Nast attorneys said there were even street teams handing out replicas of the Vogue magazines which included an allegedly fake photo of Wintour posing with Drake.

The parent company is seeking $4 million from Drake and Savage 21 plus punitive damages and the immediate cessation of this allegedly false campaign.