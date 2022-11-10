Future legally changes his last name

Rap star Future has officially changed his last name.

The 38-year-old, Atlanta-born “Percocet” lyricist announced that he traded in his birth name, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, so that his name now reads, Nayvadius Cash.

Interestingly enough, Future has not disclosed to his fans the reasons behind the name change. However, Future did repost a confirmation of the news to his 20 million Instagram followers that he went through with the transformation.

This move may have been the result of selling off his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners, an investment company backed by BlackRock and the Warner Music Group, for an estimated $75 million, Variety magazine reported.

The deal probably enabled Future to easily purchase a $16.3 million waterfront mansion on the ultra-exclusive Allison Island in Miami Beach in October. The wealthy enclave, where other entertainers like Gucci Mane and Diana Ross also call home, have armed security guards at the gate that no visitor can access without prior permission.

According to Architectural Digest, the spectacular estate is situated in the North Beach section of Miami Beach, Florida, (which is just north of South Beach). It is 8,897 square feet contemporary styled mansion with seven-bedrooms and eight-and-a-half-bathrooms.

“The property is divided by a courtyard into a street-facing structure [as a guest house] and a main house that faces the water,” AD reports.