5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music

Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired Atlanta artist Future’s music catalogue from 2004 to 2020. According to sources, the deal was in the high eight figures.

From 2004 to 2020, Future has made over 600 songs, and most of them have been an important part of the music culture. The artist has been known as one of the most influential since starting his career, with anthems that cover trap, romance, and toxicity.

Though Future has parted with most of his catalogue, there are some songs that have a permanent stamp in the music world and can’t be forgotten.

March Madness

The funny thing is that this song was not released in March, but the way people come together in clubs or events when it comes on is a sight to see. “March Madness” was released in August 2015 as the lead single of his mixtape 56 nights. The song is popular in any month, but when college basketball playoffs start, that’s when you hear it the most. This song is considered a universal anthem amongst the masses.

Codeine Crazy

“Codeine Crazy” is from Future’s 2014 mixtape Monster and served as the outro for the project. In this song, Future opens up about his drug addiction and gives the listeners a soothing beat in the background as well. The artist was coming into his own around this period and was dishing out hit after hit on his mixtapes.

Mask Off

Future continued to have an impact on the music industry with “Mask Off,” and the catchiness of the chorus is what gets most listeners excited. Along with the chorus, the flute samples in the background give the song an extra boost. The song was well received by many, and certified platinum eight times by the RIAA, and even Kendrick Lamar had to hop on the remix.

Turn on the Lights

This song is special in Future’s catalogue because it was his first song that went platinum. He also teamed up with Mike WiLL Made It, who was one of the most well-known producers around that time. Before Future was considered the toxic king, he produced music like this that had a romantic, pop feel.

Jumpman

Every time Future and Drake get together on a song, nothing but good things happen. In 2015, the two artists were probably the biggest in the rap game and made the collaboration album What A Time To Be Alive, with “Jumpman” being the clear hit single from the project. This is another song that gets people hyped and dancing.