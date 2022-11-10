‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig

“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments.

“SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.

Chappelle incurred the wrath of the LBGTQ+ community following the release of his controversial Netflix comedy special in 2021 that included language many characterized as homophobic.

A former Netflix executive, Terra Field, who later sued the streaming goliath after they allegedly retaliated against them for speaking out against Chappelle, tweeted about the announcement. “Wait I thought I canceled him. Is it possible cancel culture isn’t a real thing.”

Chappelle’s representative, however, said she has seen no evidence of any acrimony between the legendary laugh producer and the writers during their meeting this week.

Chappelle was at 30 Rock on Tuesday meeting with writers and producers and his representative reported, “there was no evidence of a boycott.”

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it … Dave is looking to have some fun,” they told the newspaper.