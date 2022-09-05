Dave Chappelle rips Will Smith for being fake before the Oscars slap

Comedic superstars Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued to rip into Will Smith at their latest sold-out show in Great Britain.

While the two were onstage together in Liverpool, England, Chappelle and Rock recalled Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars six months ago. Smith assaulted Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. He later claimed he was unaware that she suffered from the autoimmune disease alopecia that causes loss of hair.

“Did that s— hurt?” Chappelle asked Rock, according to the Daily Mail.

“G–d—- right … the motherf—- hit me over a bull—- joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock answered.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said. “Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

In July, Smith finally apologized to Rock personally through a YouTube video he made.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith also included Rock’s mother and brother Tony Rock in the apology.

“That was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize,” he continued. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock.