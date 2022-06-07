Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock teaming up for a special show

Dave Chappelle is going to team up with fellow comic legend Chris Rock for an upcoming show.

According to Live Nation’s website, tickets go on sale for a September show in London where Chappelle and Rock will perform together again

Speculation has it that the collaboration was inspired after Rock joined Chappelle at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California, in May 2022, shortly after both men had been attacked onstage while performing.

Rock was famously smacked by Oscar-winner Will Smith after making a joke about his wife’s hair loss during the Academy Awards in March 2022.

Chappelle was tackled onstage by a struggling rapper while performing at the “Netflix is a Joke” show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. His attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, said he was “triggered” by the comedian’s utterances about the LGBTQ community and homelessness. Lee stated he is bisexual and had endured living out on the streets in his young adult life.

Lee was broken up pretty badly by security when he was chased down and caught backstage. After he was charged with four misdemeanors – and subsequently charged with felonies in another case – the public learned Lee’s rationale for storming the stage.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” Lee told The New York Post during a jailhouse interview. “I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things you need to be more sensitive about and not joke about.”

Ironically, Lee added that he was inspired to go after Chappelle after watching Smith slap Rock. The two back-to-back episodes inspired a surprise collaboration between Chappelle and Rock.

There is no word yet as to why the two laugh-producing legends chose London to do a show together.