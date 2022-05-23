Dave Chappelle’s attacker explains why he stormed the stage (video)

The man who stormed the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl provided his rationale for attacking the legendary laugh producer.

Aspiring rapper Isaiah Lee, 23, was a blur that darted in from the right corner of the stage to hit Chappelle during the sold-out “Netflix Is a Joke” festival on May 3. Lee was arrested after trying to flee the scene and was pummeled severely by security personnel.

Lee is now claiming that tackled Chappelle because he believes that the comedian has made disparaging remarks about the LBGTQ+ community, particularly during his controversial and inflammatory Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee said in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Another issue of contention for Lee is Chappelle’s allegedly pointed jokes about homelessness.

“I’m also a single dad and my son is 5,” Lee said, adding that he was at one point living on the streets. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Lee added that he snapped when a comedian who came on before Chappelle allegedly made a wisecrack about pedophilia. Lee claims he was molested when he was a teenager.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault; unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance; and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

That’s not the end of Lee’s serious legal problems, however. He’s also been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate on Dec. 2, 2021.