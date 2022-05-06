This is what Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker was charged with after incident

Dave Chappelle appeared to be tackled to the ground as he performed as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival, with LAPD officers later confirming they were holding 23-year-old Isaiah Lee in custody in connection with the incident and on May 5, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed he has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said: “This alleged attack has got to have consequences.”

The District Attorney’s office had referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office after declining to file felony charges.

A spokesperson said: “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

Chappelle previously insisted he wouldn’t let the “unfortunate and unsettling” attack “overshadow” his history-making Hollywood Bowl show.

His spokesperson said: “This run ties Chappelle with ‘Monty Python’ for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment. As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show.”

Footage shared online showed a man in a black hoodie rushing toward the stage and pushing the comic before being stopped by security guards and members of the star’s team as he attempted to flee.

The would-be attacker was removed from the venue on a stretcher and an LAPD spokesperson said Lee was treated for injuries before being charged and booked.

Chappelle later told the crowd: “I grabbed the back of that n—–‘s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.”

While Jamie Foxx — who had also rushed to help his pal — added: “Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time. This guy is a genius, we’ve got to protect him at all times, man. This is what it’s about.

“For every comedian that comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius, you’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly and we’re not gonna let nothing happen to you.”