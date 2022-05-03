Megan Thee Stallion producing film about her life for Netflix

This time around, Megan Thee Stallion is pouring out the contents of her soul and life onto the small screen instead of the studio.

The “WAP” rapper is going to produce a docu-series about her upbringing that will air on Netflix.

“It’s very early,” Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta told Deadline. “She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special.”

The series is part of the multimillion-dollar deal Megan signed with the streaming behemoth in December 2021 to create and executive produce miscellaneous projects.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan, 27, said in a statement back in December. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Pakosta added that “Megan is a multitalented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Undoubtedly, the series on her life will most likely include some aspects of her turbulent relationship with former friend Tory Lanez. During a recent interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings,” Megan said her yearning for family following the passing of her mother made her vulnerable to questionable characters orbiting her world.

“I really thought that we were all friends,” she said. “And it’s sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in,” she said. “I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it.”