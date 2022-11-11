Teyana Taylor secures partnership with the largest medical aesthetic business

Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor recently partnered with Merz Aesthetics to continue their Beauty on Your Terms campaign with a new facial injection product called Xeomin. The anti-wrinkle injection, Xeomin, temporarily removes the appearance of frown lines. Taylor serves as a representation of what aesthetic treatments look like on brown and natural-looking skin.

“I always strive to understand the ingredients in any product I’m using and listen to trusted sources like my doctors when choosing what’s right for my skin type,” said Taylor in a statement on Businesswire. “I had never tried an aesthetic treatment before, so choosing a product that gave me consistent results without any unnecessary ingredients was important. That’s why I chose Xeomin® for my frown lines.”

Beauty on your Terms is a campaign spread across the Merz platforms that recognize both men’s and women’s beauty, encouraging us all to embrace our beauty on our terms. President of Merz Aesthetics North America, Patrick Urban, shares that they are thrilled to work with Teyana Taylor. “As one of the most dynamic and talented female entertainers, we are thrilled to partner with her in furthering our mission of bringing authentic confidence to life and encouraging others to do what makes them feel most confident.”