Marvel partners with cosmetic brand for ‘Wakanda Forever’ makeup collection

The movie Black Panther has broken records and exceeded standards in movie history as it is one of the greatest cultural tales translated into Marvel cinema. Not only is the movie a major hit in the Black community, but it is also getting mainstream endorsements and being courted by a slew of cosmetic brands.

Fans are raving as Marvel has partnered with MAC Cosmetics to launch the Wakanda Forever makeup collection.

MAC’s Black Panther collection is so so so pretty! I want that highlighter so bad!! #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/xnCbqQkNJm — JJ (@ladydragonjj) October 26, 2022

Mac Cosmetics took to social media last week to announce the collaboration. The collection is inclusive of an eyeshadow palette, liquid and pencil eyeliners, shimmer gloss, multicolor lipsticks, liquid lip color, bronze highlighters and makeup application brushes. The movie-inspired makeup line incorporates vibrant colors following the movie’s theme with their eyeliner cultivated for a feline result once applied.

The collection is special because Joel Harlow, the head of the film’s makeup department, utilizes these products as part of the makeup look for the characters. In a recent interview with Bustle Harlow stated, “All of the looks are very effective in the context of the scenes. Certain makeup looks work with certain emotions and plays with the characters and what is going on in the performance of each scene. The shades picked for the collection are significant to the various tribes that were represented in the first film and were then extrapolated into a futuristic version of what the looks and colors would be for this film. There’s cultural significance there in a technologically advanced version, but all are rooted in the traditions of those tribes and cultures.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most highly anticipated movie premieres, as the lead character, Chadwick Boseman passed away just before the reveal of the sequel. Many fans of the movie are curious about how the film will honor his legacy as well as who will fill the role of the Black Panther, making this premiere especially unique.

With the latest collection from MAC, consumers can show up to their favorite theaters in character and feel a part of cinematic experience.