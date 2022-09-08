Search
Kylie Cosmetics teases fans with upcoming launch

Jenner giving consumers something else to talk about with new cosmetic collection
Kylie Jenner (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kylie Jenner ‘s Kylie Cosmetics has been successful since its initial launch and now there is even more buzz surrounding the influencer and her brand.

On Sept. 4, Jenner announced that she would be naming her upcoming collection after her mother, Kris Jenner. Inspired by cocktails and martinis, the collection is set to release on Sept, 14. Featured on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram account, the collection will include lip serums, new colors of the matte lip crayon set, cocktail-themed under-eye patches and a Kris Jenner-inspired eye shadow palette. As if this launch tease wasn’t enough, the mother-daughter duo campaigned for the upcoming launch by dropping a seamless promotional photo shoot to entice consumers even more. Fans shared their excitement about the upcoming launch on Twitter.


Fans praise the attention to detail, with the teased palette being similar to the popular Kris Jenner meme.

