Kylie Jenner shares shocking news about her and Travis Scott’s newborn son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are starting from scratch with their newborn son’s name. On March 21, Jenner had some interesting news to share with the world.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. “We feel just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

On Feb. 2, Jenner announced that she had given birth, and shared the baby’s name days later.

At first, the baby’s full name was Wolf Jacques Webster, which was on the birth certificate, so now there will be a legal process to change his name. Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, which is where the infant’s middle and last name stemmed from.

The real question is what Jenner and Scott have now named their son. The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi.