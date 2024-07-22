FDA delays ban on cancer-causing ingredients in hair products

As advocates push for federal action to protect people of color from the dangers of potentially cancer-causing ingredients in chemical hair straighteners, the wait for a ban continues. The FDA, which initially aimed to propose a ban on formaldehyde in hair care products by April, has postponed this date to July, and now possibly to September, without a confirmed timeline.

The risks of chemical hair straighteners

Formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, has been linked to various cancers, particularly among users of chemical hair straighteners, a product predominantly used by the Black community. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization, has classified formaldehyde as carcinogenic to humans. Studies have shown a connection between the use of these products and increased risks of uterine cancer.

Why the delay?

The FDA has stated that the rulemaking process is lengthy. Before a proposed rule can be published for public comment, it must undergo review and approval by the FDA and other federal entities. As awareness of the dangers associated with these products grows, so do the calls for immediate action.

Current recommendations

While the ban is still pending, the FDA has issued a fact sheet warning consumers about the dangers of hair straightening products that contain formaldehyde and similar ingredients. They have also provided a platform for consumers to report adverse reactions to these products.

What can consumers do?

Stay informed about the ingredients in hair straightening products.

Report any negative reactions to the FDA.

Consider alternatives to chemical straighteners that do not contain harmful ingredients.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of Government Affairs for the Environmental Working Group, expressed hope for a new rule to protect salon workers and consumers from exposure to formaldehyde in hair-straightening products. The organization has been advocating for this ban since 2011.

As the situation develops, it is crucial for consumers to remain vigilant and prioritize their health when choosing hair care products.