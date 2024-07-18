FDA and FTC issue warnings on delta-8 THC edibles

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have recently issued warnings to several cannabis companies. These warnings concern the sale of copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which closely mimic popular snacks and candies.

Understanding delta-8 THC

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-8 THC, is a psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis sativa plant. This compound is usually produced in laboratories using cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp. The synthetic version of delta-8 THC is significantly more potent than its naturally occurring counterpart.

Health risks and consumer safety

The FDA emphasizes that delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved for safe use. The agency has expressed concerns about these products being marketed in ways that could pose risks to public health, particularly to children and pets. Products containing delta-8 THC often resemble well-known snacks, which can lead to accidental ingestion by minors or unaware adults, posing serious health risks.

Legal actions and company compliance

Companies such as Hippy Hood and Earthly Hemps have been pinpointed for violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by selling these deceptive products. These companies are required to submit corrective action plans within 15 days to address these issues, failing which they may face further legal actions.

Consumer awareness and protection efforts

The FDA and FTC are intensifying their efforts to remove these hazardous products from the market to protect consumers, especially children. The agencies continue to monitor the marketplace and take necessary actions against companies that compromise consumer safety for profits.

Consumers are urged to stay informed and cautious about edible products containing delta-8 THC to avoid health risks associated with these potent compounds.