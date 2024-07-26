Rucker Roots: A family legacy of natural hair care

For the Rucker sisters, hair care is more than just a business; it’s a cherished family tradition. Ellen Rucker Sellers and Ione Rucker Jamison, the founders of Rucker Roots, have turned their mother’s passion for natural hair treatments into a successful product line that celebrates their Southern heritage.

Inspired by family heritage

Growing up, Ellen and Ione were influenced by their mother, who instilled in them a deep appreciation for natural hair. She created hair treatments using ingredients from their family garden, teaching her daughters how to love and care for their natural curls.

From tradition to business

When Ellen and Ione became mothers, they continued this legacy with their daughters. They began crafting natural hair concoctions just as their mother had done. This nurturing environment sparked the entrepreneurial spirit in their children, leading to the birth of Rucker Roots.

Quality products for healthy hair

Rucker Roots focuses on nourishing and protecting natural curl patterns. The sisters meticulously tested their products before launching them in beauty salons to gain credibility among professional hairstylists. Their dedication paid off, as Rucker Roots has gained recognition in major retailers like Target and Walmart.

Building a brand

The company gained momentum with the reality TV series, “Love Thy Sister,” which showcased the Rucker sisters’ journey. Although the show ran for just one season, it helped them reach a wider audience and establish a loyal fan base. Today, Rucker Roots is sold nationwide and is looking to expand into the global market.

Family: The heart of their success

Juggling motherhood and entrepreneurship has been a balancing act for Ellen and Ione. Their children have been involved in the business from a young age, helping manage social media marketing as they grow older. The sisters emphasize the importance of patience and grace in their journey, stating to never give up.

Rucker Roots is not just a brand; it’s a testament to the power of family, heritage and the beauty of natural hair care.