Antonio Brown shares text messages from his former quarterback

The former wide receiver is putting everything out to the public
NFL legend Tom Brady, right, campaigned openly to bring Antonio Brown onto the New England Patriots team. He only lasted a single game (Photo source: Instagram – @ab)

The Antonio Brown and Tom Brady fiasco continues to get traction, and the former wide receiver is looking to take things to the next level.

In October 2022, Brown began to troll Brady by posting a picture of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Instagram. Brady never responded, but apparently, he had a few words to say to Brown which date back to 2021. On Nov. 15, Brown tweeted, then deleted, the text message from Brady.


Three months before the text message, Brown and Brady had just won a Super Bowl together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two weeks after the message, Brown signed a deal to return to the Buccaneers. The next season, Brown walked out in the middle of the game against the New York Jets, and never played another game again.

