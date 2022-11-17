Gabrielle Union to star in to LGBTQ+ wedding comedy

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are set to star in an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy.

The two actresses are working on a new feature film for Amazon Studios which will see them play dueling soon-to-be mothers-in-law trying to take over their sons’ wedding planning.

Speaking to Variety, Union said: “Eva and I try to take over their wedding planning and make it the wedding of our dreams versus theirs.”

The untitled comedy is being written by Ricardo Gamboa, while Macro Film Studios will produce alongside Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions.

Meanwhile, Union has also given an update on road trip movie Get To Be, which is being directed by Billy Porter and follows three Rhode Island high school students traveling to New York City for their first Pride Parade.

The actress — who is serving as producer on the movie — was inspired to make the film by her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter asking to go to Miami Pride when she was 10.

“It’s a group of diverse kids. One is a chubby Asian, another is a Black nonbinary — I don’t want to say a diva or divo, but an extravagant, dynamic larger personality — and then there’s a White bisexual boy. I believe that it is important to have real representation so we’re not play-acting at what it is to be queer,” she said about the film.

Union is also set to star in the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World, which sees her and Jake Gyllenhaal voice the parents of a gay teen called Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White), and she will play the mother of a young gay man Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) in The Inspection. In the latter, Ellis joins the Marines after his mother abandons him and he’s forced to live on the streets.

Union has previously been vocal about the importance of having more diverse LGBTQ+ stories shown on-screen.

“A lot of folks are trying to erase whole chunks of our population and trying to reimagine reality without LGBTQIA folks. “The reality is, we exist everywhere, every part of the globe,” she said.